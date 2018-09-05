Kenneth Joel Morton Sr of Shelbyville, passed this life on Wednesday,
September 5, 2018 at his residence at the age of 54. No services are
scheduled.
A native of Los Angeles, CA, he was the son of the late David Jeremiah
Morton and Nancy Clark Morton of Shelbyville. He was a fleet manager for
Marten Transport and enjoyed riding motorcycles, bowling and leather
crafting. His favorite times were spent with his family, especially his
grandchildren.
In addition to his mother, Nancy Clark Morton of Shelbyville, he is
survived by son, Kenneth Joel Morton Jr of Tullahoma; brothers, David Jay
Morton of Shelbyville and Richard Jeffery Morton and his wife, JoAnn of Las
Vegas, NV; sisters, Jerri Lynne Morton and Aleita “Leigh” Morton, both of
Shelbyville; two grandchildren, Avery Skye Morton and Addelyn Rishe’y
Morton and ex-wife, Juli Bain of Beechgrove.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.