KATHLEEN WILLIS MARTENS, age 66, of Belvidere, Tenn., departed this life on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Memorial Health Care System in Chattanooga, Tenn., following an extended illness. Ms. Martens was born in Hopkinsville, Kentucky on September 6, 1952 to the late Herman Willis and Stella Mae Stubblefield Willis. She was disabled. Before Ms. Martens was disabled she was the owner of Golden Communications Company. Before relocating to Tennessee in 2007, she and her family resided in Midlothian, Ill. Her favorite pastime was riding motorcycles with her husband, James Martens, before his death in 2010. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her loving family.
In addition to her parents and husband, Ms. Martens was preceded in death by her sisters; Tricia Dixon and Marcella Hall. Ms. Martens is survived by her daughter, Tina Ores, Grandson, James (Brooklyn Wimberly)Ores, Jr., granddaughter, Alexis Keesee all of Belvidere. Great-granddaughter, Aubrey Ores of Manchester and one brother, Carl (Wanda) Willis of Tullahoma.
It was Ms. Martens wishes that she be cremated. No services are scheduled at this time.
