Ms. Juanelle Faye St. John, age 85, of Manchester, TN passed away on Monday, January 15, 2018, at Unity Medical Center in Manchester. Juanelle was born in Coffee Co., TN, the daughter of the late Benjamin Ernest and Pauline St. John. She was an accounting clerk for AEDC for over 40 years. She was a member of the Manchester Arts Commission, supported the Manchester Arts Center, and was a big Atlanta Braves fan.
In addition to her parents, Juanelle is also preceded in death by one brother, Benjamin St. John, Jr.; one sister, Betty St. John Beebe; and one niece, Theresa Beebe Murphy. She is survived by two nieces, Cathy (Charles) Beebe Carter and Lynn (Bill) Beebe Grisard; one great-niece, Kayla (Steven) Carter Curfman; one nephew, Matthew Carter.
The family asks for donations to be made in Juanelle’s name to the VHL Alliance, www.vhl.org.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
