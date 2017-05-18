Joseph Todd Leftwich of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, May 18,
2017 at his residence at the age of 55 years. Memorial Services will be
held at a later date.
A native of Gadsden, AL, he was the son of Joseph Andrew Leftwich and
Gloria Jane Billingsley Leftwich. He was a U S Air Force veteran and had
worked at AEDC. He was a musician and enjoyed playing golf and softball.
He
also enjoyed photography.
In addition to his parents, Joseph Leftwich and his wife, Peggy of
Sylacauga and Gloria Jane Leftwich of Tullahoma, he is survived by one
daughter, Jordan Marie Leftwich of Fond Du Lac, WI; one sister, Wendy
Gilliam and her husband, David of McLean, VA; one grandchild, Jameson
Joseph Hendrickson and several nieces and nephews.
