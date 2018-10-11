Joseph A Patrick of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, October 10,
2018 at his residence at the age of 73. No services are scheduled.
A native of Ringgold, GA, he was the son of the late Richard A Patrick and
the late Bettye Stanley Guffey. He enjoyed “tinkering” with electronics
and computers. He also enjoyed watching Science Fiction movies and
listening to music. When he became confined to his electric wheel chair,
he enjoyed riding around outside.
He is survived by half brother, Larry Guffey of Harrison, TN and caregiver,
Rosa Nunley of Franklin County.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements