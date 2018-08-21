John T Burdeshaw, of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, August 21, 2018
at Tennova Harton at the age of 68 years. No services are scheduled.
A native of Pahokee, FL, he was the son of the late John Price and Imogene
Tillis Burdeshaw Jr. He served in the Army National Guard and enjoyed
fishing, cooking and eating. He was a Personal Assistant to his uncle, Mel
Tillis. He was a musician himself and enjoyed music. He also loved people
and enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Rufus
Sasser and two grandchildren.
Mr. Burdeshaw is survived by son, John Thomas Burdeshaw Jr and his wife,
Tanya of Fort Green, FL; daughters, Stephanie Reid and her husband, Scooter
and Tisha Bostick, both of Fort Green, FL; sisters, Eleanor Dicks of
Tullahoma and Donna Cobb of Clarksville; ten grandchildren and five great
grandchildren.
