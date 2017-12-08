John David Bartlett — 8/12/2017

Graveside services for John David Bartlett, age 76, of Morrison, TN, will
be conducted at 1:30 PM on Saturday, August 12, 2017 at Viola Cemetery
with burial following. Visitation with the family will be from 12:00 PM
until 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 12, 2017 at Coffee County Funeral
Chapel. Mr. Bartlett passed away on August 8, 2017 at Lynchburg Nursing
Home in Lynchburg, TN.
Mr. Bartlett was born in Fayetteville, TN, the son of the late J.B. and
Virginia Groce Bartlett. He worked as a livestock dealer for Bryan
Livestock, enjoyed working cattle and loved watching westerns.
In addition to his parents, David was also preceded in death by one
sister, Mary Frances Bartlett. He is survived by his wife, Janice Ramsey
Bartlett; two sons, Scott and Matthew Bartlett; two sisters, Patricia
Stevenson and Zenita Castine; and five grandchildren, Zachary, Samuel,
Maggie, Michael, and Ethan.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Bartlett family.
