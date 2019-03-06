John D. Talley, age 71, of Manchester, TN, passed away on Wednesday,
March 6, 2019 at St. Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro, TN. No services
are planned.
John was born in Warren County, TN, the son of the late Odie C. and
Clarice Elizabeth Scott Talley. He was a graduate of Coffee County
Central High School Class of 1965 and MTSU. John was a former editor of
the Manchester Times and High Mach at AEDC. He retired after 14 years of
service from Coffee County Consolidated Communications Center as a 911
dispatcher.
In addition to his parents, John was also preceded in death by two
brothers, Billy and Robert Talley. He is survived by one sister, Brenda
T. (Ray) Winton; one sister-in-law, Janey Talley; nephews, Phillip and
Mike Talley and Scott and Robin Winton; four great nephews and two great
nieces.
The family requests memorial donations be made to the Sportsmen and
Businessmen’s Charitable Organization, P.O. Box 1078, Manchester, TN
37349.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Talley family.