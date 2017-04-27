John C Warden of Tullahoma, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville at the age of 66 years.. Mr. Harden was raised in Alabama. He enjoyed playing golf and watching his favorite team, Alabama, play football. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters, He is survived by his girlfriend, Shirley Adams of Tullahoma; three daughters, Lisa Dawn Warden of Winchester, Julie Rogers of Estill Springs and Theresa Burrel of South Carolina; step daughter, Beverly Owens and her husband, James Gerdom of Tullahoma; one sister; seven grandchildren; two step grandchildren and five step great grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.