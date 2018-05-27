Mrs. Joanne Marie Adams, 76, passed away, Saturday May 26,
2018 at her home. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida on May 2, 1942 to
Robert C. Wood and Ruth J. Ellson Wood who preceded her in death along with
her brother, Robbie Wood.
She is survived by her husband, Robert E. Adams; daughters, Debbie (Jeff)
Carter, Donna (Lee) Campbell and DeeDee Freeman; grandsons, Colton Carter
and Josh Wimley; nephews, Craig and Chad Wood.
A private service was held with the family and burial was in the Rose Hill
Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by: Central Funeral Home, Manchester,
Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
