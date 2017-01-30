Jo Ann Williams Robertson

Jo Ann Robertson went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 29, 2017.
She was at home surrounded by her loving family as she left this earthly
world.
Jo Ann was born on June 2, 1939 at home to Joe Bailey Williams and
Lillian Daphne (Totsie) Knight Williams in the New Hope Community in
Tarrant County Texas. She and Morris (Mo) Rentz Robertson Sr. married
November 28, 1956 and celebrated over 60 years of marriage.
She was preceded in death by her parents and infant sibling Jack Bailey
Williams.
Jo Ann, also known as Grannie Jo, lived a beautiful life of service for
her family and others.
Grandchildren and their families: Dustin Robertson (Brittany) sons Kaiden
and Cooper, Dale Robertson (Kathryn) daughters Mackenzie and Macie, Eric
Robertson (Noell) daughter Keyona, Audrie Cordell (Brian) sons Gavin,
Warrick, Asher, Avery, daughters Tristen and Liberty, Scott Robertson
(Amber) son Aiden, daughter Lillian, Erin Powers (Trice), Alexis Long
(Andrew), Wesley Sarzosa, Daniel Sarzosa, and Lucas Sarzosa.
She is also survived by her three sisters: Shirley Seeton (Jerry),
Beatrice Bryant (Bob), and Pat Worrell (Bob) all of Texas. She will be
missed by many nieces and nephews.