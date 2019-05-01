Jimmy Brixey

James (Jimmy) Vance Brixey passed away in his sleep on April 15th, 2019. Jimmy had not experienced any serious health issues and his passing was unexpected. Jimmy was a native of Manchester, TN, and a 1957 graduate of Manchester Central High School. He had retired from the US Military after a distinguished career. Jimmy lived in Leavenworth, Washington, at the time of his passing. Jimmy was born on January 27, 1939, and was 80 years old. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents Layton Brixey and Hazel Hickenbottom Brixey and a special and loving brother Jerry Brixey. He is survived by his caring wife Arnette Aurdal Brixey and their three children, Patricia, Chuck and Christopher. Jimmy’s body will be cremated and the date and pace for a memorial service to celebrate and honor his life will be announced later.
Central Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements