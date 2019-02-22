Jill Anne Mueller of Manchester, passed this life on Thursday, February 21,
2019 at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 73. No services
are scheduled.
A native of Louisville, KY, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Ruth
Shepard Burkel. She was a teacher and had taught at several school systems
including the Daviess County, KY School System. She enjoyed reading, being
outdoors and traveling. She also enjoyed swimming and was a swim coach
during her career.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Jim
Mueller.
She is survived by son, Matt Mueller of Manchester; daughter, Jamie Mueller
of Owensboro, KY; brother, Rick Burkel and his wife, Ann of Florida and
grandchild, Pierce Mueller.
