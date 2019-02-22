«

Jill Anne Mueller

Jill Anne Mueller of Manchester, passed this life on Thursday, February 21,
2019 at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 73. No services
are scheduled.

A native of Louisville, KY, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Ruth
Shepard Burkel. She was a teacher and had taught at several school systems
including the Daviess County, KY School System. She enjoyed reading, being
outdoors and traveling. She also enjoyed swimming and was a swim coach
during her career.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Jim
Mueller.

She is survived by son, Matt Mueller of Manchester; daughter, Jamie Mueller
of Owensboro, KY; brother, Rick Burkel and his wife, Ann of Florida and
grandchild, Pierce Mueller.

