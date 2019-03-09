Jerry Lee Todd, age 70, of Tullahoma passed away March 2, 2019 at St. Thomas Mid-town in Nashville. There are no services planned.
A native of Manchester, TN, he was the son of the late Woodroe and Margaret Perry Todd. Mr. Todd was a veteran of the U S Army. Mr. Todd was a manufactured homes installer.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Todd was preceded in death by a son Ronald Todd.
Survivors include his wife, Buasa Pimpoa Todd, sons Donald, and Woodroe, Todd, daughter, Victoria Todd, and sisters, Katie, Mae and Margaret Todd.
