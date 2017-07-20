Jerry C Crynes of Manchester passed this life on Wednesday, July 19, 2017
at Tennova Healthcare – Harton at the age of 65 years. No services are
scheduled.
Mr. Crynes, the son of the late Wilbur and Dorothy Gloy Crynes was born in
Indiana on March 17, 1952. He was a truck driver who enjoyed fishing and
working on automobiles. He also enjoyed racing stock cars.
Mr. Crynes is survived by one daughter, Christin Galyen; life partner,
Laurie Noel Crynes; brothers, Danny, Alan and Ron Crynes; five sisters,
Kathy Abram, Bonnie Rogers, Penny Perez, Charlotte Stricklend and Debbie
Sanders and two grandchildren, Lilly and Frank Perry.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.