Janice “Jan” Petschauer

Janice “Jan” Anne Petschauer of Manchester, passed this life on Saturday,
April 28, 2018 at her residence at the age of 77 years. Memorial Services
will be scheduled at a later time.
Mrs. Petschauer was born in Norwich, Norfolk County, England to the late
George and Violet Pope Plane. She served as a telephone operator in the
Royal Air Force of England and met her husband, Joseph Petschauer, who was
serving in the U S Air Force, at an Air Force Base in England. After they
married and started their family, he was still serving in the U S Air Force
and they relocated to the United States, eventually settling in the
Springfield, IL area. Several years later while on a trip to Georgia, they
traveled thru Manchester and decided they wanted to live there. Mrs.
Petschauer operated Small Wonders Daycare for many years in Manchester.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Michael
Plane.
Jan is survived by her loving husband, Joseph Petschauer of Manchester; one
son, Michael Petschauer and his wife, Darlene of Belleville, IL; three
daughters, Maria Porter and her husband, Dennis of Dyer, IN, Cindy Trail
and her husband, Robert of Manchester and Stacey Wiedower and her husband,
Lance of Collierville, TN; seventeen grandchildren and twenty nine great
grandchildren.
