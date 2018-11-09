Janet Marie Pamperin, age 69, of Tullahoma passed away on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at her residence. No services are planned at this time.
A native of Iowa, Ms. Pamperin was the daughter of the late Walter and Beatrice Jackson Pamperin. She was a child care worker who loved to play video games, cards, and enjoyed reading mysteries and detective stories. Ms. Pamperin enjoyed chocolate candy and collecting items pertaining to elephants.
Ms. Pamperian is survived by a daughter, Sabrina Buhl of California, three sons, Michael Buhl of Tullahoma, Dimitri Pamperin and Jason Buhl both of California, a sister, Marlene Bauer of Iowa and a brother, Michael Pamperin of California.
