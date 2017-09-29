James L Gault, formerly of Lynchburg, passed this life on Friday, September
29, 2017 at the age of 80 years. No services are scheduled.
A native of Madison County, AL, he was the son of the late Buford and Pearl
Calloway Gault. He was a U S Navy veteran and worked as a machinist. He
was a people person and liked to cut up and tell jokes. He was a loving
father and grandfather. He enjoyed fishing and especially loved his pet
dog, Penny.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nadine
Gault; son, Robert Gault; daughters, Anita Gault Fuller and Lisa Gault
Marcel; brother, Bud Gault and sisters, Jessie Pearl Gault Connors and Jean
Gault O-Rear.
He is survived by two sons, Patrick Gault of Arizona and Ricky Gault of
Florida; two daughters, June Gault Maldonado of Huntsville and Renee Gault
Salvidor of Illinois; sister, Susie Gault Calloway of Athens, AL and many
grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.