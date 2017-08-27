A graveside service for Mr. Jackie Meadows, age 81, of Manchester, TN,
will be conducted privately with the family with Dr. Chris Haynes
officiating. Mr. Meadows passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2017 at
Tennova Healthcare Harton in Tullahoma, TN.
Jackie was born in Haley, TN, the son of the late Norris and Lettie
Meadows. He was a Craft Supervisor at AEDC. Jackie was also a member of
the Hillsboro First United Methodist Church, and was in enlisted in the
U.S. Navy from 1955-1959 on the U.S.S. Intrepid.
In addition to his parents, Jackie was also preceded in death by one
brother, Shofner Meadows; three sisters, Glyndon Aaron, Muriel Phillips,
and Cassie Morrow. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda Meadows; one
brother, Melvin Meadows; one sister, Nancy Willis; a nephew, Kenny
Phillips, and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Meadows family.