Hurley D Reese of Manchester passed this life on Sunday, July 2, 2017 at
Tennova Healthcare – Harton at the age of 71 years. No services are
scheduled.
A native of Marion, NC, he was the son of the late Hurley Lester and Lizzie
Hight Reese. Mr. Reese’s favorite hobby was crocheting.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death one brother, Walter
Dale Reese and one sister, Emily Rose Jackson.
Mr. Reese is survived by one son, Lester Reese and his wife, Lisa of
Manchester and one sister, Doris Reese of Marion, NC.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.