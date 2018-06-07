Howard Lebron Jones, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, June 7,
2018 at his residence at the age of 73 years. No services are scheduled.
Mr. Jones enjoyed going fishing in his boat on the lake, gardening and
building things. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Disch; a
daughter, Tammy Louise Jones; brother, Horace Leighton Jones and sister,
Joyce Anderson.
He is survived by son, Tony Jones and his fiancé, Elaine McGuire of
Tullahoma; daughter, Candice Smith of Tullahoma; granddaughter, Shannon
Jones and one great grandchild.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.