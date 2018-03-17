Howard David Amos, of Estill Springs passed this life on Saturday, March
17, 2018 at his residence at the age of 70 years. No services are scheduled.
Mr. Amos, a native of Tullahoma, was the son of the late Richard Howard and
Margaret Inez Preston Amos. He was a U S Army veteran and worked as a
truck driver. He was a naturalistic spiritualist. He loved nature and was
a very quiet even tempered man. He loved sitting on his porch enjoying the
quiet and watching the birds and animals. He also enjoyed woodworking. He
was also very active in the Haitian Relief effort after the devastating
effects of the hurricanes in Haiti.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Seth Amos.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Amos of Estill Springs; daughters,
Carla Vaughn and her husband, Randy of Tullahoma and Diona Eatherly and her
husband, Jason Willis of Estill Springs; brother, Dwight Amos and his wife,
Debbie of Tullahoma and five grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.