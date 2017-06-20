Holly S Fry of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, June 18, 2017 at St
Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro at the age of 43 years. No
services are scheduled.
A native of Liberty, Texas she was the daughter of Richard E and Wanda J.
Boatright Fry. She was a member of the New Creation Church and enjoyed
doing crafts, painting, knitting and writing. She loved her pet cat, Shaz.
She was a strong Christian woman who enjoyed helping people.
In addition to her parents, Richard and Wanda Fry of Tullahoma, she is
survived by her husband, Lawrence Legare of Tullahoma; one sister, Laura
Durbin and her husband, Matthew, of Brooklyn Park, MN and two nieces, Emily
Kirkland and her husband, John David of Tuscaloosa, AL and Loni Joy Watts
of Brooklyn Park, MN.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.