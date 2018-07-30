Heidi Dora Williams of Fayetteville, passed this life on Friday, July 27,
2018 at Marshall Medical Center in Lewisburg, at the age of 46. A
graveside memorial service will be scheduled at a later time in
Fayetteville.
Heidi was employed by Drive Line Retail and enjoyed reading, listening to
music and watching movies. She is survived by her husband, David Williams
of Fayetteville; mother, Wanda Sisk of Flintville; sons, John Williams and
his fiancé, Sandra Steiner of Hazel Green, AL and Brad Williams of
Flintville; brothers, Troy Logan and his wife, Debbie of Flintville and
Mike Logan and his wife, Thelesa of Fayetteville and two grandchildren,
Anne and Cas Peterson.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.