Harry L Smith of Fayetteville, passed this life on Saturday, May 20, 2017
at his residence at the age of 74 years. No services are scheduled.
A native of Muncie, Indiana, he was born on July 4, 1942. He was a U S
Army veteran and was a truck driver. He was a member of the Cumberland
Presbyterian Church of Fayetteville. He enjoyed reading and playing games
on the computer. He loved his pets and spending time with his youngest
grandson, Owen.
Mr. Smith is survived by his wife, Dottie Smith of Fayetteville; son, Harry
L Smith Jr.; stepsons, Brad and Rusty Hawkins of Fayetteville and Bobby
Hawkins of Huntsville; stepdaughters, Paige Wilson and her husband, John of
Harvest, AL, Teresa Cobb of Fayetteville, Heather LaCassee and her husband,
Stephen of Florence, AL and Jennifer Rowland and her husband, Brian of
Fayetteville; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.