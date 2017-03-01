Geraldine L Carpenter of Tullahoma passed away Sunday, February 19, 2017 at
Tennova Healthcare – Harton at the age of 77 years. No services are
scheduled.
A native of Columbus, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Anderson Reed
Sr and the late Willaminna Reed. Geraldine owned and operated a Watkins
Products Distributorship. She was a member of the Family Christian Center
in Munster, IN. She loved watching TV, cooking, doing crossword puzzles
and listening to the 60’s and 70’s era music. Her special love was
helping
others.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by half-brother,
Charles Reed and half-sisters, Gladys and Grace Reed.
Geraldine is survived by son, Richard Carpenter and his wife, Stephanie of
Tullahoma; daughter, Jacqueline Gillespie of Chicago; step-daughter,
Melissa Williams of Buford, GA; half-brother, Anderson Reed Jr of Ohio;
half-sisters, Annettia and Lisa Reed, both of Chicago, IL and Denise
Williams of Houston, TX; ten grandchildren, Richard Carpenter II and Gianna
and Crissa Carpenter, all of Tullahoma, Mahadji Gillespie of Bloomington,
IL, Christopher Gillespie of Rockford, IL, Steven, Vincent and Nicholas
Harris, all of Maywood, IL, Kristin Williams of Buford, GA and Alexander
Grant of Buford, GA and 2 great grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.