Mrs. Evelyn R. Bragg passed this life surrounded by her loving daughters on August 5, 2017 at the residence of her daughter in Talking Rock, Georgia. A resident of Tullahoma, Tennessee, she was 90 years old. She was a devout Christian, beloved mama, grandmama and great grandmama.
Mrs. Bragg was born to the late W.C. and Earlie Blythe Neeley on May 31, 1927 in Lascassas, Tennessee. She was also preceded in death by her husband Robert L. Bragg and brother Cecil Neely.
She was a member of the Grundy Street Church of Christ. Mrs. Bragg was a homemaker and actively involved with the Church of Christ including Sunday School teaching and working the Joy Bus Ministry. She loved to cook, sew, quilt, do needle point and word search puzzles. She also enjoyed the television show Wheel of Fortune.
She is survived by her son Ronnie Bragg and his wife Constance of Rowlett, Texas and daughters Brenda Miller and her husband Ron of Hendersonville, Tennessee and Connie Moore and her husband Randy of Talking Rock, Georgia. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Visitation with family members will be held on Monday, August 7, 2017 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Family members will again receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 8, 2017, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Grandson Justin Moore will officiate. A private family burial will be conducted later at Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and the Grundy Street Church of Christ.
On line condolences can be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Evelyn R. Bragg 8/8/2017
