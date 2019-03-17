Ernest J. Johnson of Fayetteville, passed this life on Friday, March 15,
2019 at his residence at the age of 68. No services are scheduled.
A native of Harlan County, KY, he was the son of the late Ernest Johnson
and the late Georgia Harris McQueen. He enjoyed spending time with his
family and watching his granddaughters grow up. He also enjoyed being on
the computer playing games and being on Facebook. He had many friends who
he communicated with on Facebook. He also loved the ocean.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Junior,
Bill, Frank, Ray and Donald McQueen and sisters, Loretta Shelton and Naomi
Cottrel.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife, Patsy McQueen of Fayetteville; son,
Jason McQueen; daughter, Natalie McQueen of Fayetteville; sisters, Sally
Folck of Fredonia, KS and Barbara Smith of Frankfort, IN and grandchildren,
Travis, Austin, Emily, Destini and Sereniti.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.