Ernest F Knight Jr, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, October 3,
2017 at the age of 75 years. No services are scheduled.
A native of Middleboro Plymouth, MA, he was the son of the late Ernest F.
and Edna Rita Lawrence Knight. He was a U S Air Force veteran and worked
for Foxboro Company. He enjoyed reading and watching the news on TV. He
was an avid New England Patriots fan and enjoyed watching their games.
Mr. Knight is survived by one son, Eric Knight and his wife, Dawn of
Tullahoma; one daughter, Ellaina Knight of North Attleboro, MA; two
sisters, Sylvia Auclair and her husband, John of MA and Rita Wambaugh and
her husband, Tom of North Attleboro, MA and three grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.