Elaine Johnson Huskey, of Tullahoma passed this life on Friday, August 10,
2018 at her residence at the age of 75 years. No services are scheduled.
A native of Coffee County, she was the daughter of the late Horace and
Tommie Johnson. She retired from AEDC and enjoyed being with family, going
for rides in the country and reading.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,
Willard H. Huskey.
She is survived by one sister, Janice Hereford of Hillsboro.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements