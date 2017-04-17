Earnest Lee McCormick — 4/17/2017

Funeral service for Ernest Lee McCormick, age 65 of Morrison, TN, will be held Monday, April 17, 2017 at 2 PM at Manchester Funeral Home with Sister Betty McCormick officiating. Visitation with the family will be held on Sunday, April 16th from 5-9 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Mr. McCormick passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2017, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN
Ernest was born on February 19, 1952 in McMinnville, TN to the late Ernest William and Rita Myers McCormick. He was a self-employed farmer and logger; he loved gardening, working on his cars and trucks, fooling with his dogs.
In addition to his parents, Ernest was preceded in death by two brothers, Roy and Wayne McCormick. He is survived by one brother, James (Betty) McCormick of Manchester; two sisters, Vonda (Robert) Hogan of Kendallville, IN, and Linda (Zach) Malpass of Centertown, TN; special friend of 20 years, Jackie Taylor of Morrison, and several nieces and nephews.
