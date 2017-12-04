Donald Ray “Donnie” Thomas, age 76 of Manchester, left this world on Saturday, December 2nd, 2017 at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital surrounded by his loving wife of 35 years, Wilma, his loving son, Johnny Giles, daughter-in-law, Sylvia, and his much-loved grandchildren, Candace, Joshua and Shanell Davis. Donnie was a deputy sheriff with Coffee County. He had a 46-year career in law enforcement, starting with the Tullahoma Police Department in 1971 and ending with Coffee County is 2017. Donnie was a long-time F.O.P. member and a thirty-second-degree Mason with Lodge # 382 in Hillsboro, TN. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, George and Ester Thomas; Betty Vann and Dorothy Thomas; his twin brother, Henry Thomas; and brothers, Kenneth and Billy Thomas. Donnie is survived by his wife, Wilma Thomas of Manchester; sons, Johnny Giles (Sylvia) of Tullahoma and Bryon Giles of Tullahoma; daughter, Barbara Thomas Hullett (Robert) of Manchester; two granddaughters, Candace Davis and Nikki Madrid (Frankie) of Tullahoma; one grandson, Josh Davis (Shanell) of Estill Springs; and great-grandchildren, Emily Gooch, Haley Christian, Jace Davis, Elizabeth Davis and Logan Madrid; sister-in-law, Josephine Thomas of Tullahoma; brother, Bobby Thomas; sister, Mary Nell Whited; five very much loved and favorite nieces, Cindy Thomas, Michelle Glisson, Christy Thomas, Kim Morrison and Darlene Buckner; nephew, Lowell Morrison (Carol); two very special and loving cousins, Ina and Katherine; and numerous loving and close friends and family members. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 5th, 2017 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 6th, 2017 at 11:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Ralph Hart officiating. Burial will follow at Hodges Cemetery in Van Buren County, Tennessee. Pallbearers will be Steve Graves, Frank Watkins, Loretta Tankersley, Sam Miller, Bob Bellamy, Baylon Sisk and Danny Young.