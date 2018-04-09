Donald Dwayne Hill, age 70, passed away after an extensive battle with
cancer at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital on April 8, 2018. He was
surrounded by his loving family.
Donald was born May 3, 1947, in Coffee County, TN to the late Will and
Willie Mae Hill. He was a construction worker until he became disabled
to work. He loved the outdoors, fishing, camping, and hiking. But most
of all he loved his family and spending time with them.
Donald is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Helen Hill; one son,
Ricky (Megan) Hill; grandchildren, Cody (Kayla) Hill, Hunter Hill,
Miranda McKenzie, Peyton McKenzie; and great-grandson, Leighton Hill; his
twin brother, Ronald (Sue) Hill and several other brother-in-laws,
sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Arrangements are pending at this time.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hill Family.