DONALD ALVIN WOLFF, age 69, of Manchester, Tenn., departed this life on Sunday, June 3, 2018, at St. Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Mr. Wolff was born in Nashville, Tenn., to the late Alvin Harry Wolff and Edna Adele Rose Wolff, on June 3, 1948. Mr. Wolff was employed for many years in Nashville as a maintenance supervisor with rental properties before becoming disabled. Mr. Wolff’s favorite hobbies were Hunting and fishing. He was a loving and devoted husband and father.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Wolff of Manchester, sister, Shirley Williams of Nashville, sons; Michael Kleiner of Tullahoma and Justin Elliott of Manchester.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
