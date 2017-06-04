Dianna Marie Hedgepeth of Winchester, passed this life on Saturday, June 3,
2017 at her residence at the age of 57 years. No local services are
scheduled.
A native of Williamson, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late
Ronald Farley and Mary Maynard Dials of Columbus, Ohio. She was a member
of Harmony Free Will Baptist Church in Columbus, OH. She enjoyed
crocheting, working word puzzles, cooking, reading her Bible and checking
in on her Facebook page. Her favorite time was spent with her grandchildren.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one brother, Roger
Keith Kirk.
She is survived by her mother, Mary Dials of Columbus, OH; husband,
Christopher Hedgepeth of Winchester; one son, Dustin Hedgepeth of
Murfreesboro; one daughter, Aftin Hedgepeth of Murfreesboro, step daughter,
Christine Hedgepeth and her husband, Brian Stephens of West Virginia;
brothers, Michael Farley and his wife, Samantha Henson of Columbus, OH,
David Dials and his wife, Jackie of Columbus, OH and Adam Farley of OH;
sisters, Tammy Hanson of Columbus, OH, Connie Parsons and her husband,
Keith of Darbydale, OH, Eugenia Barney and her husband, David of
Winchester; Della and Kathy Farley of Ohio; four grandchildren, Madison,
Izabella and Aubrie Bennington and Callie Stephens and many loving nieces
and nephews.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.