Diana L Warner of Shelbyville passed this life on Friday, May 3, 2019 at
her residence at the age of 76 years. No services are scheduled.
A native of Chicago, IL, she was the daughter of the late Ray and Gladys
Burdett Jefcik. She enjoyed gardening and watching movies and loved
animals.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,
Howard Warner.
Mrs. Warner is survived by her son, Tom Warner of Shelbyville and sister,
Linda Sailor-Tyrolt and her husband, John of Countryside, IL.
