Diana L. Mordeszewski of Flintville, passed this life on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Huntsville Hospital at the age of 59 Years. No services are scheduled.
Mrs. Mordeszewski, a native of Milwaukee, was the daughter of the late David Haberski and Patricia A. Gutham Haberski of Flintville. She loved to work and was the Controller at Honda of Decatur. She loved to cook and was a Barbeque Competitor along with a KCBS certified judge. She also enjoyed motorcycle riding and doing volunteer work.
She is survived by her mother, Patricia A. Harberski of Flintville and her husband, Anthony Mordeszewski Jr. of Flintville.
Lynchburg Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.