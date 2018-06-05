Delbert Wayne Johnson, of Tracy City, passed this life on Monday, June 4,
2018 at The Waters of Winchester at the age of 64 years. Memorial Services
will be held at a later date.
A native of Altamont, he was the son of the late Leon and Sarah Nunley
Johnson. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, collecting old knives and working on
vehicles. Delbert never met a stranger and had many friends. His favorite
thing to do was to call GCTV, the local radio and TV Station in Tracy City,
every morning and report any news and tell stories about his family and
friends.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by brother,
Jerry Johnson and sister, Linda Johnson. He is survived by two sisters,
Brenda Nunley Griffin of Whitwell and Carolyn Byers and her husband, Terry
of Tracy City; three nephews, Joshua Nunley of Nashville, Nickolas Byers of
Tracy City and Jeremy Johnson of Obion, TN and five nieces, Amanda Nunley
of Ocala, FL, Daphne Whitehead and her husband, Jamie of Obion, TN,
Michelle Blakely of Alto, Dana Youngblood and her husband, Harold of Obion,
TN and Brandy Meeks and her husband, Kelly of Monteagle.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.