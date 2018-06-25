«

»

David “Dave Lee” Lee Marlow

David “Dave Lee” Lee Marlow, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday,
June
24, 2018 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, at the age of 68 years. No
services are scheduled.

A native of Coffee County, he was the son of the late Andrew and Ruby Mae
Garner Marlow. He was a machinist and enjoyed reading, cooking, fishing
and getting on his computer.

He is survived by wife, Sandra Marlow; daughter, Lisa Crocker; brother,
Carroll Marlow and his wife, Sharon of Tullahoma; sisters, Kathy Deuermeyer
of Tullahoma and Hazel Sheraden of Medford, NJ; two grandchildren and one
great grandchild.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.