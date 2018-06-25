David “Dave Lee” Lee Marlow, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday,
June
24, 2018 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, at the age of 68 years. No
services are scheduled.
A native of Coffee County, he was the son of the late Andrew and Ruby Mae
Garner Marlow. He was a machinist and enjoyed reading, cooking, fishing
and getting on his computer.
He is survived by wife, Sandra Marlow; daughter, Lisa Crocker; brother,
Carroll Marlow and his wife, Sharon of Tullahoma; sisters, Kathy Deuermeyer
of Tullahoma and Hazel Sheraden of Medford, NJ; two grandchildren and one
great grandchild.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.