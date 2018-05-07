David Bryan Tracey, of Winchester, passed this life on Friday, May 4, 2018
at Vanderbilt Medical Center at the age of 48 years. No services are
scheduled.
A native of Dover, Ohio, he was the son of Robert R. and Sue A. Sims Tracey
of Winchester. He worked as a fork lift tug driver for Yates at Nissan. He
enjoyed collecting guns, knives and straight razors. He loved the water
and enjoyed fishing, boating and swimming as well as hunting. He also
loved watching movies.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Alicia Morales
Tracey of Whitehall, OH; two daughters, Katrina Rose Tracey and her
husband, William Truman Darley of Strongsville, OH and Amanda Lynn Tracey
of Whitehall, OH; brothers, Robert Allen Tracey of Winchester and John
Lycans and his wife, Sabrina of OH and nephew, Zachary Lycans of OH.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.