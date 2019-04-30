David Brent Arnold of Shelbyville, passed this life on Monday, April 29,
2019 at The Waters of Shelbyville at the age of 66 years. No services are
scheduled.
A native of Red Wing, Goodhue County, Minnesota, he was the son of the late
Rolland Edward and Verlyn Wilma Brown Arnold. He loved traveling, touring
wineries, playing golf and baseball and playing cards with friends.
He is survived by wife Mary Lou Arnold of Shelbyville; daughter, Amy Alicia
Mundt and her husband, William of Aurora, IL and brothers, Steven Arnold
and his wife, Jeanie of Wisconsin and William Arnold and his wife, Cindy of
Minnesota.
DAVES-CULBERSTON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS