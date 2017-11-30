Daniel James Sargent passed away at Nashville General Hospital in
Nashville, Tennessee on November 29, 2017 at the age of 54. No services
are scheduled.
Mr. Sargent, a native of Wester, MA, was the son of the late Darrell L
Sargent and Norma Remillard Flint of Manchester. He worked in construction
and enjoyed fishing, camping, building models and tinkering with
motorcycles.
He is survived by his mother, Norma Flint of Manchester, TN; one brother,
Kevin Sargent of Manchester; four sisters, Kelly Crosslin and her husband,
Jeff of Tullahoma, Cynthia Sargent of Estill Springs, Robin Sargent of
Manchester and Tammy Bolduc of Manchester and fourteen nieces and nephews.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.