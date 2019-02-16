Mr. Craig Steven Fuller Sr., 57, passed away
Saturday February 16, 2019 at his home in Manchester. He was born in
Winter Haven, Florida on October 22, 1961.
He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Fuller.
He was employed by Lawson Electric and was a member of the International
Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union Local 429 Nashville, Tennessee.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy Vaughn Fuller; mother, Maryland Nelson
Fuller; son, Craig S. Fuller Jr. “C.J.”; daughters, Rachel and Savannah
Fuller; brother, Kent Fuller; sisters, Sherri Fuller and Rhonda Smith;
several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private with the family only.
www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements