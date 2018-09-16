Christina Warren Croft, age 45, of Estill Springs, Tn died Friday, September 14, 2018.
No services are planned.
A native of Marietta Georgia, she was the daughter of Larry Warren, Sr. and Partricia Elliott Ketchersid who survive. Mrs. Croft loved her family and dogs, enjoyed television and facebook. Her favorite colors were pink and black.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Croft is survived by her husband, Robert, son: Dakota Thompson, daughter: Tela Warren, sisters, Crystal Brown, and Michelle Wilson, brothers:
Larry Randall Warren, Jr. and Steven Guess and grandchildren: Karson Thompson, and Paiyten Thompson.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.