Christina Marie Benge, of Cowan, passed this life on Tuesday, November 13,
2018 at her residence at the age of 59 years. No services are scheduled.
A native of Hillsdale, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Virgil
and Mary Frances Cook Cummins. After retiring, she and her husband, Thomas
Benge, relocated from Michigan to Tennessee. She enjoyed traveling and
going shopping. She always loved the holidays and enjoyed decorating her
home for the seasons.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William
Lee Cummins.
Mrs. Benge is survived by her husband, Thomas Benge of Cowan; daughter,
Loretta Rubly and her husband, Randy of MI; brothers, John Michael Cummins
and his wife, Julie of MI and Charles Leroy Cummins and his wife, Kathy of
TX; sisters, Susan Renee Wike of MI and Elaine May Irvine and her husband,
John of MI; sister-in-law, Robin Cummins of MI and four grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements