Mr. Charles Price Williams, 76, “Hallalujah I made it”,
Friday
May 4, 2018 at the Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. He was born in
San Diego, California on September 16, 1941 to Cleveland Price Williams and
Maude Eleanor Faulkner Williams who preceded him in death along with his
brothers, Paul and Stanley Gerber.
He was a US Army veteran. He had worked as a building contractor for
custom homes and a Inspector for a water utility department. He loved to
sing Southern Gospel Quartet style.
He is survived by his wife, Lynne Paulette Schaeffer Williams; sons,
Charles Paul Williams, South Jordan, Utah, Ronald Keith Williams, Saint
George, Utah and Charles Edward Williams, Phoenix, Arizona; daughters,
Cheryl Paulette Williams Riggs, Hillsboro, Tennessee and Melinda Michelle
Williams Long, Buckeye, Arizona; sisters, Barbara Jean Beltran, Hemet,
California, Carol Jane Anderson, Hemet, California and Lois Williams,
Washington State; 14 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be announced to be held at the residence.
Central Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements