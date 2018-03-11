Charles H. Greenway Jr., of Shelbyville passed this life on Saturday, March
10, 2018 at his residence at the age of 66 years. No services are scheduled.
Mr. Greenway, a native of Charleston, SC, was the son of the late Charles
H. and Betty Mosley Greenway. He worked as radio tower painter and enjoyed
working on cars and watching western shows on TV. He was a member of the
Pentecostal Church of God and always watched the Jimmy Swaggart TV Ministry.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Todd and
Ronnie Mayes and two sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Grace Grooms Greenway of Shelbyville; son,
Mickey Mayes of Shelbyville; brother, Dale Greenway of Charleston, SC;
grandson, Jamey Wells of Fayetteville and two great grandchildren, Jacob
and Joshua Wells.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.