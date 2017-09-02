Charles E. Clanton

Charles E. “Charlie” Clanton of Normandy, passed away Friday, September
1,
2017 at Tennova Healthcare-Shelbyville at the age of 53 years. Memorial
Services will be scheduled at a later time.
A native of Union City, TN, he was the son of the late Finnis and Viola
Jones Clanton. He was a carpenter and employed by CS Services. He enjoyed
woodworking, fishing and playing the guitar.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers,
Fletcher and Elmer Thomas Wiggington.
Mr. Clanton is survived by his wife, Deanna Caldwell of Normandy; step
sons, Brent Caldwell and his fiancé, Tara of Martin, TN and Peyton Caldwell
of Dresden, TN; step daughters, Alanna Caldwell and her fiancé, Dominique
of Dresden, TN and Christina Wright of Nephi, Utah; brothers, Finnis
Clanton Jr of Byhalia, MS and James Willard Clanton of New Concord, KY;
sisters, Sue McCaig and husband, Jimmy of New Concord, KY and Patricia Ann
Alexander of Oregon and one step grandchild, Kaden Wright.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.