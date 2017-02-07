Charles David Allen passed this life on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the age
of 53 years. No local services are planned but memorial services will be
scheduled at a later time in Florida.
A native of Lake Worth, FL, he was the son of the late James Earl and
Patricia Soullier Allen. He was a truck driver and always enjoyed
traveling and seeing the country in his truck. He also enjoyed fishing and
boating and loved going to the beach.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Dan
Allen.
Mr. Allen is survived by one son, Thomas Edward Allen and one daughter,
Jennifer Allen of Williston, FL; step son, Brian Sloan and his wife,
Satrina of Manchester; step daughters, Alesha Keys of West Palm Beach, FL
and Kimberly Johnson and her husband, Lonnie of Estill Springs and one
brother, Jimmy Allen of Rupert, GA.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.