Surrounded by family members, Carmen Louise Souder Miles, 65, passed away on Feb. 23, 2017 at her residence in Frankewing, Tennessee.
She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on Nov. 9, 1951 to the late John B. and Mary McKinney Souder. She loved her children and grandchildren along with her pets. She was a hardworking woman that loved to read.
Survivors include her daughters Vanessa (William Coolahan) Earls of Laceys Spring, Alabama; Angela (Michael Owens) Whitaker of Frankewing, Tennessee. Surviving sons include Roy (Melissa) Miles, Jr of Shelbyville, Tennessee; Troy (Christy) Miles of Lewisburg, Tennessee; and Russell David Nickell of Moorehead, Kentucky. Surviving siblings include her brother John Souder of Madison, Alabama and Deborah Fraley, a resident of Arizona. T.J, Caleb, Carmen Serina, Tristan, Kayla and Carson are surviving grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.